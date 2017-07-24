Indian shares end at record close, NSE nears 10,000

July 24 (Reuters) - India's NSE index ended at a record closing high on Monday, coming within striking distance of breaching the 10,000 mark for the first time ever, as Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank gained after their recent earnings.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.52 percent at 9,966.40, its highest close ever, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.68 percent up at an all-time closing high of 32,245.87.

Reliance Industries was up 1.91 percent while HDFC Bank gained 1.88 percent.

For the mid-day report, click