India's NSE index ends above 10,000 points for first time

July 26 (Reuters) - The broader NSE index rose 0.56 percent on Wednesday to end above 10,000 points for the first time ever, extending a recent record-setting rally after positive quarterly results lifted sentiment.

The NSE index ended at 10,020.65, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.48 percent higher at an all-time closing high of 32,382.46

Yes Bank was up 5.8 percent after posting higher-than-expected June-quarter results helped by lower bad loan ratio.

