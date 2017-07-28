Indian shares fall; post 4th straight weekly gain

July 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after hitting record highs in each of the previous four sessions, as disappointing quarterly earnings weighed on bank and pharmaceutical shares.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.06 percent at 10,014.50, but was up 1 percent for the week. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.23 percent lower at 32,309.88, but was still 0.88 percent higher for the week.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and ICICI Bank Ltd fell 5.9 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, after reporting weak quarterly results.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)