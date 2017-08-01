Indian shares end at record close; Eicher Motors leads

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares on Tuesday closed at their highest ever level for a second session in a row as automakers such as Eicher Motors Ltd advanced on upbeat monthly sales a day before a key central bank policy meeting.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.37 percent at 10,114.65, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.19 percent higher at 32,575.17.

The gains come a day before the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)