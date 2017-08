Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Monday, dragged down by IT stocks, while the decline was capped by gains in Tata Steel Ltd on expectations of strong quarterly results.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.16 percent to 32,273.67, while the broader NSE index ended 0.09 percent lower at 10,057.40.

