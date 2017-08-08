FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
Indian shares end lower; financials drag
August 8, 2017

Indian shares end lower; financials drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a second consecutive session on Tuesday on concerns over a broad government crackdown on suspected illegal offshore transfers and tax evasion after an unexpected regulatory order by the capital markets regulator.

Financial and consumer stocks were top contributors to the fall.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.80 percent at 32,014.19, its lowest close since July 20.

The broader NSE index ended 0.78 percent lower at 9,978.55, its lowest close in two weeks.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

