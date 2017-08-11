FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
Indian shares post biggest weekly fall in 1-1/2 yrs; SBI drags
August 11, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 2 days ago

Indian shares post biggest weekly fall in 1-1/2 yrs; SBI drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fifth session and ended their worst week in one-and-a-half years after State Bank of India sank following weak June-quarter results, further weakening sentiment in a market reeling under North Korea tensions.

Weakening global risk appetite has sparked a wide round of profit-taking after shares scaled record highs last week.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.01 percent at 31,213.59, its lowest close in over a month.

The broader NSE index ended 1.11 percent lower at 9,710.80.

Both indexes ended nearly 3.5 percent lower for the week, snapping a five-week winning streak, marking their worst week since mid-February 2016.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

