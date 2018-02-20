FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 10:20 AM / 2 days ago

Indian shares drop; PSU banks bounce back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index down 0.17 pct; BSE index closes 0.21 pct lower

* PNB ends 0.04 pct higher

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, as private sector banks dropped but recovery was seen in state-run lenders, after sharp declines following the $1.77 billion fraud unearthed by Punjab National Bank (PNB) last week.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.21 percent at 33,703.59. The broader NSE index ended 0.17 percent lower at 10,360.40.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
