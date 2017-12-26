FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end at record highs
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 26, 2017 / 10:33 AM / a day ago

Indian shares end at record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended at all-time highs on Tuesday, fuelled by gains in telecom stocks after Reliance Communications Ltd revealed a new debt-reduction plan with no write-offs.

The benchmark BSE index breached the 34,000-mark for the first time and ended 0.21 percent higher at 34,010.61. The broader NSE index rose 0.37 percent to close at an all-time high of 10,531.50.

Shares of Reliance Communications ended 31.9 percent higher after the company said it would reduce its debt by about 250 billion rupees through the sale of some of its spectrum, tower and real-estate assets..

Bharti Airtel Ltd rose as much as 3.3 percent and was the top percentage gainer on the NSE index.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
