Indian shares end higher as Modi's party leads in state polls

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed earlier losses to end higher on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party appeared to win elections in his home state of Gujarat for a sixth term as counting of votes progressed.

The BSE index rose 0.41 percent to 33,601.68, while the broader NSE index ended 0.54 percent higher at 10,388.75. Both indexes were led by gains in financial stocks.

The indexes dropped as much as 2.5 percent each in early trading as initial counting showed a close fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition Congress party.

(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)