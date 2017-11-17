FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end higher as Moody's upgrade cheers
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 10:24 AM / a day ago

Indian shares end higher as Moody's upgrade cheers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday after climbing more than 1 percent during the session, after Moody’s Investors Service upgraded India’s sovereign bond rating for the first time in nearly 14 years.

The broader NSE index closed 0.67 percent higher at 10,283.60, while the benchmark BSE index finished 0.71 percent up at 33,342.80.

Financials led the gains, with Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd rising 2.9 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd ending 1.8 percent higher.

For the week, the NSE index declined 0.4 percent, while the BSE index ended flat.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
