Indian shares end higher; Asian Paints, banks lead
October 24, 2017 / 10:29 AM / a day ago

Indian shares end higher; Asian Paints, banks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, with Asian Paints Ltd surging on strong quarterly results, while state-owned banks rose on media reports the government could inject more capital into the sector.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.22 percent at 10,207.7, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.31 percent higher at 32,607.34.

Asian Paints rose nearly 5 percent. Nifty PSU bank index closed up 3.8 percent, with State Bank of India rising 3.6 percent.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in BENGALURU; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
