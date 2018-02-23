Indian shares end higher, clock best week in four

* NSE index ends 1 pct up, BSE index 0.95 higher

* Both indexes gain 0.4 pct on week

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, tracking gains in global equities, as investors bought shares of recent underperformers such as pharma and financials.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.95 percent at 34,142.15, ending 0.39 percent higher for the week.

The broader NSE index ended 1.04 percent higher at 10,491.05, gaining 0.37 percent for the week.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)