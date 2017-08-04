Indian shares end higher, snapping 2 days of losses

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, reversing earlier losses, on bargain-hunting in banking stocks such as State Bank of India and HDFC Bank Ltd .

The broader NSE index closed up 0.53 percent at 10,066.40 while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.27 percent higher at 32,325.41.

Both indexes posted gains for the fifth straight week with the NSE index gaining 0.52 percent and the BSE index rising 0.05 percent.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)