Indian shares end higher; State Bank of India, L&T gain
November 10, 2017 / 10:23 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Indian shares end higher; State Bank of India, L&T gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, as banks gained after State Bank of India said it swung to a second-quarter profit from a loss a year ago, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd gained after its unit won orders.

However, gains were capped as concerns around oil prices dented refiners’ stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd , while Tata Motors Ltd fell after it said its British unit faced intensifying competition.

The broader NSE index closed 0.12 percent higher at 10,321.75, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.19 percent at 33,314.56.

The Nifty index ended 1.3 percent lower this week, while the BSE index lost 1.1 percent - both posting their first weekly fall in three as shares were hit by consolidation and concerns about rising crude prices.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
