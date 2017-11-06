Indian shares end little changed after hitting record highs

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended nearly flat on Monday, after hitting record highs earlier in the session, as blue chips such as Bharti Airtel Ltd fell on profit-taking, though Tata Motors Ltd rallied on strong earnings expectations.

The BSE index rose 0.14 percent, ending at a record close of 33,731.19, having hit an intraday record earlier in the session.

The broader NSE index, which climbed to an all-time high of 10,490.45 in the session, ended 0.01 percent lower at 10,451.80.

Tata Motors, which is due to report quarterly results on Thursday, surged as much as 4.5 percent during the session to a three-month high.

