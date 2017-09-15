Indian shares end little changed, post weekly gains

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Friday as tensions following another missile launch by North Korea dampened sentiment with profit-booking seen in recent outperformers such as banks and pharma stocks.

The benchmark BSE index gained for a seventh straight session, ending 0.1 percent higher at 32,272.61. The index gained 1.8 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.01 percent lower at 10,085.40 but finished the week with a 1.5 percent gain.

