Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended largely unchanged on Wednesday as gains in market heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd were more than offset by profit-taking in stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.06 percent at 10,141.15, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.01 percent lower at 32,400.51.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)