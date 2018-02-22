FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 22, 2018 / 10:18 AM / 2 days ago

Indian shares end lower amid lingering inflation concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index down 0.14 pct, BSE index down 0.07 pct

* RBI’s policy meet raises inflation worries

* BPCL ends 4.4 pct lower

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, in a volatile session ahead of the expiry of futures and options contract, as the mood was dampened after the minutes of the central bank’s latest policy meeting showed inflation concerns persisted.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.07 percent at 33,819.50. The broader NSE index ended 0.14 percent lower at 10,382.70, with Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd being top percentage loser.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.