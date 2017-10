Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Thursday, weighed down by banks such as ICICI Bank, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled one more rate hike later in the year.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.19 percent at 10,121.90, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.09 percent lower at 32,370.04.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)