Indian shares end lower; banks fall

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, weighed down by banking stocks, as the government’s plan for $7.7 billion stimulus spending raised concerns over fiscal deficit.

The broader NSE index closed down 1.56 percent at 9,964.40, while the benchmark BSE index fell 1.38 percent to 31,922.44. Both indexes posted their biggest intraday percentage decline in 10 months.

The NSE index lost 1.22 percent this week, while the BSE index fell 1.09 percent. Both indexes posted weekly losses for a second time this month.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)