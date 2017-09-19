FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower; financial stocks drag
September 19, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in a month

Indian shares end lower; financial stocks drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as financial stocks such as Housing Development Finance Corp dragged both indexes amid investor caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy statement this week.

The broader NSE index, which hit a record high earlier in the session, closed down 0.05 percent at 10,147.55.

The benchmark BSE index was 0.07 percent lower at 32,402.37.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

