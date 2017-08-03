FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower for second session; banks drag
August 3, 2017 / 10:24 AM / in 2 months

Indian shares end lower for second session; banks drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday as banking stocks fell on doubts over the likelihood of further rate cuts by the country’s central bank.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.67 percent at 10,013.65, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.74 percent lower at 32,237.88.

ICICI Bank and State Bank of India ended down more than 2 percent each.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

