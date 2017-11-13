Indian shares end lower; Housing Development Finance Corp, L&T drag

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares tumbled on Monday, dragged by financial stocks such as Housing Development Finance Corp , while Larsen & Toubro Ltd declined after it cut its full-year order flow growth guidance.

The broader NSE index closed 0.94 percent lower at 10,224.95, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.84 percent at 33,033.56.

Housing Development Finance Corp ended 2.3 percent lower, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd closed down 1.9 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)