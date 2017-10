Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.

The BSE index fell 0.93 percent to 31,626.63, while the broader NSE index ended 0.92 percent lower at 9,872.60.

Both the indexes dropped more than a percent during the session and are down for the fifth straight day.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)