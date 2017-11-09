FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end slightly up; Reliance Ind, ICICI lead
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 10:21 AM / Updated a day ago

Indian shares end slightly up; Reliance Ind, ICICI lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended marginally higher on Thursday, led by gains in oil refiners such as Reliance Industries Ltd as oil prices stabilised and financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd.

The broader NSE index closed 0.06 percent higher at 10,308.95, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.1 percent up at 33,250.93.

Reliance Industries closed 1.4 percent higher, while ICICI Bank gained 1.9 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

