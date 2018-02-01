Indian shares fall for 3rd day; budget unveils equities tax

* NSE down 0.1 pct, BSE 0.16 pct lower

* Capital gains tax on long-term equity investments weighs

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Thursday, after the government’s 2018/19 budget set a capital gains tax on long-term equity investments, although investors welcomed higher spending in key areas of the economy such as agriculture.

The broader NSE index ended 0.1 percent down to 11,016.90 in a volatile session where shares briefly plunged 1.35 percent and gained up to 0.81 percent.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.16 percent lower at 35,906.66.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)