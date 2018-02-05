Indian shares fall for fifth day on weaker Asia, rate worries

* NSE index down 0.87 pct, BSE index 0.88 pct lower

* Indexes post longest losing streak since Sept 2017

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fifth straight session on Monday in line with broader Asia following a U.S. market rout on Friday, while worries remained that the Reserve Bank of India would turn more hawkish at its policy meeting later this week.

The BSE index fell 0.88 percent to 34,757.16, while the broader NSE index lost 0.87 percent to 10,666.55.

Both indexes were down for a fifth straight session, their longest losing streak since September 2017.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)