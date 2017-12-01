Indian shares fall for fourth consecutive session

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, posting their biggest weekly drop since mid-August, as concerns about the country’s widening fiscal deficit and rising crude prices spooked investors.

The broader NSE index closed down 1.02 percent at 10,121.80, and posted a weekly loss of 2.58 percent.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.95 percent lower at 32,832.94, losing 2.51 percent this week.

For mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)