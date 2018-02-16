FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 16, 2018 / 10:22 AM / a day ago

Indian shares fall; PNB drops for third day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, as financial stocks fell with Punjab National Bank down for a third straight session after it said earlier this week that it had been hit by a $1.77 billion fraud.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.84 percent at 34,010.76, rising 0.01 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.88 percent lower at 10,452.30, ending the week 0.03 percent down.

PNB shares fell 2.1 percent after declining 21 percent over the previous two sessions.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.