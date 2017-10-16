Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record closing highs on Monday as investors were encouraged by recent economic data which showed the country’s merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.

The broader NSE index ended 0.62 percent higher at 10,230.85, after rising to a record high earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.62 percent at 32,633.64, after hitting an all-time high early in the day.

Federal Bank Ltd gained about 7 percent after posting upbeat second-quarter profit.

For the mid-day report, see (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)