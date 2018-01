Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares marked record closing highs on Friday, posting their fifth consecutive weekly gain, as financials and metal stocks rose tracking global markets on strong economic data.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.54 percent at 34,153.85, while the broader NSE index ended 0.51 percent higher at 10,558.85.

Both indexes gained nearly 0.3 percent on week.

