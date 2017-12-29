FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares post biggest yearly gain since 2014
December 29, 2017

Indian shares post biggest yearly gain since 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, posting their biggest yearly gain in three, as strong foreign fund inflows, hopes of an improving economy and higher corporate earnings boosted investor confidence.

The BSE index rose 0.62 percent to end the year at 34,056.83, while the broader NSE index ended 0.5 percent higher at 10,530.70.

For the year, the NSE index has risen 28 percent, while the BSE index has climbed 27 percent.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
