Indian shares post fourth consecutive session of falls

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as Tata Motors dragged indexes down after its results failed to meet expectations, while sentiment was also hurt by worries about simmering U.S.-North Korea tensions.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.84 percent at 31,531.33, its lowest close in over a month.

The broader NSE index ended 0.89 percent lower at 9,820.25, its lowest close in nearly a month.

Tata Motors shares fell 8.6 percent and closed at their lowest since May 2016.

