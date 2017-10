Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended at record closing highs on Monday, driven by gains in state-owned lenders as the government’s recapitalisation plan continued to lift sentiment, while energy stocks gained on higher crude prices.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.33 percent at 33,266.16, while the broader NSE index ended 0.39 percent higher at 10,363.65.

