Indian shares post sixth straight weekly gain

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday to a record close, boosted by surging financial and energy stocks, while investors awaited monthly inflation data for clues on the central bank’s monetary policy.

The broader NSE index closed 0.28 percent higher at 10,681.25, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.26 percent at 34,592.39. The indexes hit record closing levels four times this week.

For the week, the NSE index added 1.2 percent, while the BSE index advanced 1.3 percent. Both indexes posted their sixth consecutive weekly gain.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose 2.7 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd closed 1.2 percent higher.

