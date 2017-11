Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped three straight sessions of losses, aided by gains in banking and IT stocks, while refiners such as Reliance Industries Ltd surged on a drop in oil prices.

The BSE index ended 1.06 percent higher at 33,106.82, while the broader NSE index rose 0.96 percent to end at 10,214.75.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)