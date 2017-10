Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, snapping a four-session gaining streak, dragged down by financials such as ICICI Bank Ltd amid a lack of fresh triggers after the central bank maintained rates as expected.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.26 percent at 9,888.70, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.25 percent lower at 31,592.03.

For mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)