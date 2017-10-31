FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's BSE index falls, but posts biggest monthly gain since March 2016
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 10:27 AM / in 21 hours

India's BSE index falls, but posts biggest monthly gain since March 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index edged lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent gainers, but posted its biggest monthly gain since March 2016 after the government announced a plan last week to inject capital into state-run lenders.

The BSE benchmark index closed down 0.16 percent at 33,213.13, but gained 6.2 percent for the month, its biggest such gain since March 2016.

The broader NSE index ended 0.27 percent lower at 10,335.30. It gained 5.6 percent for the month, its biggest monthly gain in three.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

