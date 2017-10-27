India's NSE index ends lower; Yes Bank drags

Oct 27 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index ended lower on Friday, snapping four sessions of consecutive gains, as disappointing corporate earnings by Yes Bank Ltd and Indian Oil Corp weighed, with investors continuing to book profits in recent outperformers.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.03 percent higher at 33,157.22, but still posted a record closing high. The index gained 1.8 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.20 percent lower at 10,323.05, but rose 1.7 percent for the week.

Both indexes posted their biggest weekly gain in two.

For midday report click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)