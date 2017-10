Sept 18 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index hit an all-time high on Monday with financial and auto stocks such as Bank of Baroda Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd among the top gainers.

The broader index rose as much as 0.81 percent to 10,167.15, surpassing its previous record high of 10,137.85 hit on Aug. 2.

The benchmark BSE index was up as much as 0.73 percent at 32,508.06. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru)