India's NSE index posts biggest gain in over a month
August 14, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 2 months ago

India's NSE index posts biggest gain in over a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index posted its biggest daily gain in more than a month, recovering from a five-day losing streak, as investors saw those losses as overdone and as global markets gained amid dampened prospects of a U.S. rate hike this year.

The broader NSE index ended 0.86 percent higher at 9,794.15, its biggest one-day percentage gain since July 10.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.75 percent at 31,449.03, its biggest gain since July 19.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

