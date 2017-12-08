FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NSE index posts biggest weekly gain in six
#Financials
December 8, 2017 / 10:24 AM / Updated a day ago

India's NSE index posts biggest weekly gain in six

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Friday amid hopes the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win state elections in Gujarat beginning this weekend, with financials accounting for most of the gains.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.97 percent at 10,265.65, rising 1.42 percent this week, its biggest since late October.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.91 percent higher at 33,250.30. The index posted its biggest weekly gain since early November, climbing 1.27 percent this week.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
