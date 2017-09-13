FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NSE index snaps 4-day winning run; oil refiners drag
September 13, 2017 / 10:28 AM / a month ago

India's NSE index snaps 4-day winning run; oil refiners drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index snapped four straight sessions of gains on Wednesday, retreating from near record highs, as a late-session fall in oil refiners offset gains in drugmakers and state-run lenders.

Oil marketing companies slipped in the afternoon trade after local media, citing a government official, reported that the federal government was unlikely to further raise fuel prices due to worries about higher inflation. Bharat Petroleum Corp fell 6.3 percent.

The broader NSE index ended 0.14 percent lower at 10,079.30 after earlier touching 10,131.95, not far from the record 10,137.85 hit on Aug 2.

The benchmark BSE index managed to end in the positive territory for a fifth consecutive session, closing up 0.09 percent at 32,186.41.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

