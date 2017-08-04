India's June tea output drops 2.8 pct y/y - Board

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's tea production in June fell 2.8 percent from a year ago to 143.02 million kg as plucking fell in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, state-run Tea Board said.

The state produced 68.36 million kg in the month, down 10 percent from a year ago, the Board said in a statement.

In Darjeeling, known for producing the world's most expensive tea, output plunged 89.5 percent to 0.14 million kg due to ethnic unrest.

The country's tea production in the first half of 2017 rose 4.5 percent from a year ago to 443.15 million kg.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Vyas Mohan)