2 months ago
TABLE-India adds 4.4 mln cellphone users in April
June 13, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India adds 4.4 mln cellphone users in April

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 13 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.38 percent, or a net 4.4
million, in April to reach 1.17 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator
showed on Tuesday.
    Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest
wireless market by number of users, as of April 30.
    
 COMPANY                     CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 Bharti Airtel                    2.9             276.5
 Vodafone India                   0.8             209.8
 Idea Cellular                    0.7             196.1
 Reliance Jio                     3.9             112.6
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam             0.8             101.8
 Aircel                          -0.3             90.6
 Reliance Communications         -1.3             82.2
 Telenor                         -1.1             49.3
 Tata Teleservices               -1.5             47.5
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices      -0.3              4.6
 MTNL                           -0.002             3.6
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in April were 1,174.60 million
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.34
as of April 30. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 167.21 compared with 56.59 in rural
areas.
    * In April, 4.96 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through
mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 284.2 million at end-April. There were 265.4 million
broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.3 million were using broadband
through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered
as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 24.3 million at end-April from 24.4
million at the end of March.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.20 billion phone users as of April 30, or a total
tele-density of 93.23.
    
    * Source text: bit.ly/2rW55hU

 (Compiled by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

