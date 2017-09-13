FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 0.05 mln in July
Consumer Products & Retail News
September 13, 2017 / 11:03 AM / a month ago

TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 0.05 mln in July

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base in July fell 0.004 percent, or a net
0.05 million, to 1.19 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on
Wednesday.
    Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest
wireless market by number of users, as of July 31.
    
 COMPANY                     CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 Bharti Airtel                    0.6             281.3
 Vodafone India                  -1.4             210.5
 Idea Cellular                   -2.3              194
 Reliance Jio                    5.22             128.6
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam             0.4             104.5
 Aircel                          -0.4             89.9
 Reliance Communications         -0.06            81.3
 Telenor                         -0.3             47.1
 Tata Teleservices               -1.6             42.1
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices      -0.2              3.9
 MTNL                           -0.005             3.6
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in July were 1.19 billion
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 92.03
as of July 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 168.21 compared with 57.04 in rural areas.
    * In July, 5.91 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through
mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 310.87 million, as of end-July. There were 292.2 million
broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.1 million were using broadband
through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered
as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23.92 million by end-July from 24
million at the end of June.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.21 billion phone users as of July 31, or a total
tele-density of 93.88.
    
    * Source text: bit.ly/2xkGqa7

 (Compiled by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)

