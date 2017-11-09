FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 0.95 mln in August
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 9, 2017 / 8:01 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 0.95 mln in August

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 9 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base in August fell 0.08 percent, or a net
0.95 million, to 1.186  billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on
Thursday.
    Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest
wireless market by number of users, as of August 31.
    
 COMPANY                     CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 Bharti Airtel                   - 0.2             281
 Vodafone India                  - 2.4            208.1
 Idea Cellular                   - 2.9            191.1
 Reliance Jio                     4.1             132.7
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam             0.7             105.3
 Aircel                          - 0.8            89.1
 Reliance Communications          - 4             77.3
 Telenor                         -0.1              47
 Tata Teleservices                4.9              47
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices      - 0.2             3.7
 MTNL                            0.006             3.6
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in August were 1.02 billion
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.87
as of August 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 169.05 compared with 56.39 in rural
areas.
    * In August, 5.03 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through
mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 316.48 million, as of end-August. There were 297.90
million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.1 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are
considered as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23.8 million by end-August from 23.9
million at the end of July.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.21 billion phone users as of August 31, or a
total tele-density of 93.71.
    
   Source text: bit.ly/2hmgTHS

 (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

