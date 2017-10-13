FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's trade deficit narrows to 7-month low of $8.98 bln in Sept- govt
October 13, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 8 days ago

India's trade deficit narrows to 7-month low of $8.98 bln in Sept- govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit narrowed to $8.98 billion in September, its lowest in seven months, government data showed on Friday.

The deficit was $11.64 billion in August.

Merchandise exports for September rose 25.67 percent from a year ago to $28.61 billion, mainly driven by a rise in export of engineering and oil products.

Goods imports last month were $37.6 billion, a gain of 18.09 percent from the same period last year, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

