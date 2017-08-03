Indian Oil Corp Q1 profit falls 45 pct but beats estimates

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell 45 percent in its fiscal first quarter of 2017, beating analysts' estimates.

Net profit was 45.49 billion rupees ($714.83 million) in the quarter ended on June 30, compared with 82.69 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's top refiner said. (bit.ly/2v21dfw)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 30.63 billion rupees for the first quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Average gross refining margins declined to $4.32 per barrel, compared with $9.98 per barrel in the same period last year.

IOC shares were up about 6 percent as of 0832 GMT while the broader Nifty 50 index was 0.34 percent lower. ($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)